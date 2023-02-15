Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 71.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.78% to Rs 312.69 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories rose 71.55% to Rs 27.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.78% to Rs 312.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 246.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.312.69246.6417.1921.2439.7437.0724.3515.8127.5016.03

