Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 71.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.78% to Rs 312.69 croreNet profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories rose 71.55% to Rs 27.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.78% to Rs 312.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 246.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales312.69246.64 27 OPM %17.1921.24 -PBDT39.7437.07 7 PBT24.3515.81 54 NP27.5016.03 72
