India's Covid19 Recovery Rate Hits Highest Since Start Of Pandemic

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 51.90 Cr. Cumulatively, 51,90,80,524 vaccine doses have been administered through 59,57,616 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. A total of 41,38,646 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate has reached 97.45% in the last 24 hours. This is the highest ever recovery rate achieved by India since the start of the pandemic.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,12,20,981 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 40,013 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. India has reported 38,353 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since forty-five consecutive days. India's Active Caseload today stands at 3,86,351. This is the lowest recorded active cases in 140 days. Active cases now constitute only 1.21% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is also the lowest since March 2020.

