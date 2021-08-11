India's Covid19 Recovery Rate Hits Highest Since Start Of Pandemic

-
ALSO READ
India's Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Exceed 19 Crore, Fresh Daily Cases Continue To Be Under 3 Lakh Mark
India Continues To Report Sustained Slide In Daily New COVID Cases
India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Rises Above 97%
India Reports 1.34 Lakh Daily New Covid-19 Cases
China Stocks end mixed ahead of manufacturing data
-
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 51.90 Cr. Cumulatively, 51,90,80,524 vaccine doses have been administered through 59,57,616 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. A total of 41,38,646 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate has reached 97.45% in the last 24 hours. This is the highest ever recovery rate achieved by India since the start of the pandemic.
Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,12,20,981 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 40,013 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. India has reported 38,353 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since forty-five consecutive days. India's Active Caseload today stands at 3,86,351. This is the lowest recorded active cases in 140 days. Active cases now constitute only 1.21% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is also the lowest since March 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU