Foodgrains Output Estimated To Hit Record 308.65 Million Tonnes

The Fourth Advance Estimate of production of major agricultural crops for 2020-21 have been released by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. A record 308.65 million tonnes of food grains have been produced.
The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar has said that as per Fourth Advance Estimates for 2020-21, total Foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 308.65 million tonnes which is higher by 11.14 million tonnes than the production of foodgrain during 2019-20. The production during 2020-21 is higher by 29.77 million tonnes than the previous five years' (2015-16 to 2019-20) average production of foodgrains.
