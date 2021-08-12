India Reports Around 41000 New Covid-19 Cases

A total of 52.36 Cr. Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Active cases constitute 1.21% of total cases; lowest since Mar 2020.

India's Active caseload is currently at 3,87,987. The country has achieved highest ever Recovery Rate which is currently at 97.45%. India reported 41,195 new cases in last 24 hours. Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.23% while the daily positivity rate is at 1.94%; less than 3% for last 17 days.

