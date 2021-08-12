RBI Announces Underwriting Auction For Sale Of Government Securities For Rs 31000 Crore

The Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock through auctions to be held on August 13, 2021. These include 5.63% GS 2026 ( Rs 11000 crore), GoI FRB 2033 (Rs 3000 crore), 6.64% GS 2035 (Rs 10000 crore), 6.67% GS 2050 (Rs 7000 crore). The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on August 13, 2021 (Friday).

PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 09:00 A. M. and 09:30 A. M. on the date of underwriting auction.

