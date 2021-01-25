India Active COVID-19 Cases Further Contracts To 1.84 Lakhs

India continues on its steady trajectory of reporting a sustained downfall in the daily new cases and consequential decline in the active cases. India's active cases today stand at 1,84,408. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 1.73%. With 15,948 recovered cases in the last 24 hours, a net decline of 1,254 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours. Five States viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal account for 75% of the total active cases in the country. The total recovered cases stand at 10,316,786 which translates to a Recovery Rate of 96.83% which is continuously expanding. 84.30% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,283 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,694 new recoveries.
