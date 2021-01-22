RBI Announces Auction For Sale Of Government Securities For Rs 16000 Crores

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock through auctions to be held on January 22, 2021. The amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), include 3.96% GS 2022 ( Rs 2,000 crore), 5.15% GS 2025 (Rs 11,000 crore), 5.85% GS 2030 (Rs 8,000 crore) and 6.80% GS 2060 ( Rs 6,000 crore). The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on January 22, 2021 (Friday).

PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between 9.00 A. M. and 9.30 A. M. on the date of underwriting auction.

