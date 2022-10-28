India active covid cases dip to 19,398

With 2,208 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,46,49,088, while the active cases declined to 19,398, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 5,28,999 with 12 fatalities which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. Three deaths have been reported from Maharashtra. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.77 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 1,423 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

