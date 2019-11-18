India Aims To Achieve USD 26 Billion Defence Industry By 2025: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister urges defence manufacturing companies to become part of 'Make in India'

The defence minister Rajnath Singh urged defence manufacturing companies to become part of 'Make in India', reaffirming the Government's commitment to achieve USD 26 billion defence industry by 2025. He said, the defence sector has been given prominence under the 'Make in India' initiative to reduce dependence on imports and make India a major defence manufacturing hub & net exporter of defence equipment and platforms.

The Government has set a target of taking India's defence exports to USD five billion by 2025 under the 'Draft Defence Production Policy 2018', he said. On one hand this target is ambitious, but at the same time it is encouraging that India's defence exports have grown almost six-fold in the last two years, he added. The minister said, USD 10 billion investment in aerospace and defence goods & services is expected by 2025 which could provide employment to 2-3 million people.

The minister also highlighted the Government has undertaken far-reaching reforms in the last five and a half years to increase synergy between public and private sector. It has contributed positively in defence production and procurement. He said, work is on to introduce a common testing and certification scheme under a Public Private Partnership model to create an enabling environment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)