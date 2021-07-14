India attaches the utmost priority to its relationship with Africa: External Affairs Minister

According to Dr. S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Government of India, India attaches the utmost priority to its relationship with Africa. The Minister was speaking at the Inaugural Session of the 16th CII EXIM Bank Digital Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Ministry of External Affairs. According to the Minister, 4 areas should become the focus of India - Africa collaborations. These include Public Health, Digital Delivery, Skilling and Capacity Building and Green Economy.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Earth, One Health' vision, Dr Jaishankar said India is deeply committed toward strengthening the global supply of medicines and vaccines to the world, and Africa would be a key beneficiary of the initiatives. Citing India's thrust on data for development, he said that India will continue to support African countries to strengthen their e-governance models and delivery of key services through the digital platform, illustrated by initiatives such as the eVidyaBharti and eArogyaBharti that provide African countries access to tele-education and tele-medicine services delivered by leading Indian institutions. Dr Jaishankar highlighted the potential of driving Indian investments in Africa's skill development & training and education sector, as well as the clean energy sector.

