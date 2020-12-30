India Cements Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Borosil Renewables Ltd, Mayur Uniquoters Ltd, India Glycols Ltd and Star Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 December 2020.

India Cements Ltd spiked 10.41% to Rs 160.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd soared 9.98% to Rs 307.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd surged 9.23% to Rs 318.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7519 shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd added 8.26% to Rs 313.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56889 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15305 shares in the past one month.

Star Cement Ltd jumped 8.22% to Rs 98.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62678 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31221 shares in the past one month.

