Volumes jump at Coromandel International Ltd counter

EID Parry (India) Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Punjab National Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 December 2020.

Coromandel International Ltd witnessed volume of 77.58 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 267.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28986 shares. The stock dropped 5.51% to Rs.804.65. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

EID Parry (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22406 shares. The stock increased 5.35% to Rs.351.50. Volumes stood at 24185 shares in the last session.

Grasim Industries Ltd notched up volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48651 shares. The stock slipped 0.21% to Rs.907.85. Volumes stood at 40911 shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd witnessed volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48141 shares. The stock increased 0.01% to Rs.690.00. Volumes stood at 18594 shares in the last session.

Punjab National Bank notched up volume of 258.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84.70 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.66% to Rs.32.65. Volumes stood at 122.54 lakh shares in the last session.

