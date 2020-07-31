Star Cement Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd and Future Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 July 2020.

Star Cement Ltd tumbled 7.12% to Rs 89.35 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 79109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17734 shares in the past one month.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd crashed 5.89% to Rs 201.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd lost 5.75% to Rs 188.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 42.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 110.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

