Cadila Health gets DCGI nod for Saroglitazar to treat liver disease

-
ALSO READ
Zydus receives DCGI approval of Saroglitazar Mg for treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in India
Rare Liver Auto-transplant Amid COVID-19 Pandemic gives New Lease of Life to Mother with Liver Cancer
Cadila Healthcare rises after DCGI nods Phase 3 trial of Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Ursodiol Capsules
Lupin launches Tacrolimus Capsules
-
Saroglitazar Mg, approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), becomes the first medicine for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).Cadila Healthcare announced that DCGI has approved its New Drug Application (NDA) for Saroglitazar Mg for the treatment of NAFLD in India.
NAFLD is a progressive disease of the liver, which starts with fat accumulation in the liver in patients who do not consume alcohol or take it in insignificant amounts, but have risk factors such as overweight or obesity, diabetes mellitus (high blood sugar), hypertension (high blood pressure) or dyslipidemia (abnormal blood lipids). This NAFLD condition could progress to NASH, cirrhosis and liver failure. It is a large unmet medical need as there is currently no approved drug for the treatment of NAFLD and NASH anywhere in the world.
The prevalence of NAFLD in India is estimated to be nearly 25-30% of the general population. This approval for NAFLD along with either of the comorbidities (obesity, type 2 diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia or metabolic syndrome) provides the physicians with a viable treatment option. With a once daily, 4mg dose regimen, Saroglitazar Mg will enable better compliance, reduces the pill burden and offers the patient more convenience, the company said in a statement during market hours today, 30 December 2020.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose 0.04% to Rs 479.20.
The company's consolidated net profit soared 411% to Rs 423.60 crore on 16% jump in net sales to Rs 3,762.30 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU