GNFC reports strong Q4 result

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (GNFC) reported 152.11% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 240.01 crore on 6.2% decline in net sales to Rs 1,342.47 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Shares of GNFC were trading 1.50% lower at Rs 170.60. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 170.10 to Rs 180 so far. The Q4 earnings were announced after market hours on Friday, 10 July 2020.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2020.

GNFC is engaged in operating businesses in the industrial chemicals, fertilizers and information technology (IT) products space. The firm is engaged in manufacturing and selling various fertilizers, such as urea and ammonium nitro-phosphate under the Narmada brand. The company's segments include fertilizers, chemicals and others, which includes the activities of the IT division.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)