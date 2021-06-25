India Continues To Rise As A Global Economic Powerhouse: Finance Minister

The Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman discussed India's opportunities for growth and investment pertaining to India's wide-ranging reforms which continues to position the country as an attractive destination for foreign investors during the Global Investors Roundtable organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). The Finance Minister remarked that macro-economic stability, infrastructure-led economic growth opportunities, financial sector reforms, and positioning as a strong player in global supply chains are just some of the ways India continues to rise as a global economic powerhouse. In her concluding remarks,. Sitharaman spoke about going ahead with an overall vision to build a self-reliant modern India driven by 5 I's viz. Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation.

Sitharaman participated through video conferencing which witnessed participation from some of the largest foreign investors, including Mastercard, MetLife, Prudential, Air Products, Dell, SoftBank and Warburg Pincus amongst others. The event provided investors with an opportunity to engage with the Union Finance Minister and senior officials of Indian Government to discuss potential investment opportunities and deliberate on the role of ongoing policy reforms that will enable greater Ease-of-Doing-Business in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)