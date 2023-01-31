India Core Sector Output Up 7.4% In December

India's eight core industries recorded a growth of 7.4 per cent in December (2022) against 4.1 per cent recorded in the same month last year, according to official data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday. The number stood at 5.4 per cent in November, 2022. The production of Coal, Electricity, Steel, Cement, Fertilizers, Refinery Products and Natural Gas increased in December 2022 over the corresponding month of last year. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for September 2022 is revised to 8.3 per cent from its provisional level 7.9 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April-December 2022 was 8.0 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

