Indian economy to expand by 6.1% in next fiscal says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday released the January update of its World Economic Outlook and projected the Indian economic growth at 6.1 per cent in FY24 from 6.8 per cent during the current fiscal.

The economy is expected to grow by 6.8 percent in FY25.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 09:38 IST

