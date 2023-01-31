JUST IN
India's GDP To Grow By 6-6.8% In Next Fiscal As Per Economic Survey 2023

The Economic Survey for 2022-23 has pegged India's GDP growth for the next fiscal 2023-24 in a broad range of 6-6.8 percent. The Survey's baseline forecast for real GDP growth is 6.5 per cent.

The Survey was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today. Indian economy will grow 6% to 6.8% in the next financial year starting April 1, down from 7% projected for the current year, as a global slowdown is likely to hurt its exports. At that pace, India's economic growth next fiscal year will still be the fastest among major economies.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 13:15 IST

