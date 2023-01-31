India's GDP To Grow By 6-6.8% In Next Fiscal As Per Economic Survey 2023

-
ALSO READ
Simplilearn's career impact survey results: Over 90 per cent of learners achieve their learning objectives post-upskilling with Simplilearn
FM says Indian economy to grow 7.4% this fiscal as well as in FY24
Seed2Plant, an online D2C brand reaches gross revenue of Rs 3 Cr in 2 years; witnesses a 56 per cent YoY growth
IMF Expects Indian Economy To Grow By 6.8% In FY23
BharathKisaan raises Rs 100 Crores in debt to scale up Agri Trade Under Collect and Pay Model from Grow Money Capital
-
The Survey was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today. Indian economy will grow 6% to 6.8% in the next financial year starting April 1, down from 7% projected for the current year, as a global slowdown is likely to hurt its exports. At that pace, India's economic growth next fiscal year will still be the fastest among major economies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU