India Services Sector Rebounded At 8.4% On Year In FY22: Economic Survey

India's services sector witnessed a swift rebound in FY22, growing Year-on-Year (YoY) at 8.4% compared to a contraction of 7.8% in the previous financial year, highlighted the Economic Survey 2022-23, tabled by the Union Minister for finance & Corporate Affairs, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today. This swift rebound was driven by growth in the contact intensive services sub-sector which registered sequential growth of 16% driven by the release of pent-up demand, ease of mobility restriction, and near-universal vaccination coverage. India's services sector is a source of strength and is poised to gain more. From low to high value-added activities with export potential, the sector has enough scope to generate employment and foreign exchange and contribute to India's external stability, noted the Survey.

