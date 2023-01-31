India's external sector has been facing considerable global headwinds: Economic Survey

India's external sector has been facing considerable global headwinds reflecting the geopolitical developments, said the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday. India's current account balance (CAB) recorded a deficit of US$ 36.4 billion (4.4 per cent of GDP) in Q2FY23 in contrast to a deficit of US$ 9.7 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) during the corresponding period of the previous year. The widening of the current account deficit (CAD) in the second quarter of FY23 was mainly on account of a higher merchandise trade deficit of US$ 83.5 billion and an increase in net investment income outgo. For the period April- September 2022 (H1FY23), India recorded a CAD of 3.3 per cent of GDP on the back of an increase in the merchandise trade deficit, as compared with 0.2 per cent in H1FY22.

