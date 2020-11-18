India Covid -19 Recovery Rate Rises To 93.52%

-
India has continued the unbroken trend of the daily new recoveries outpacing the daily new additions for more than 1.5 months. The country also reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the eleventh continuous day. A total of 44,739 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours against just 38,617 newly detected cases. This translates to a net reduction of 6,122 in the Active Caseload which now stands at 4,46,805. The active caseload as on date comprises merely 5.01% of all COVID19 cases.
The Recovery Rate has improved to 93.52% today. The total recovered cases stand at 83,35,109. Around 74.98% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs. With 6,620 persons recovering from COVID, Kerala saw the most number of recoveries. Maharashtra registered 5,123 daily recoveries while Delhi reported 4,421 new recoveries.
