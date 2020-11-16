Wholesale Price Inflation Hits 8 Month High, Food Prices Moderate

The Office of the Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade released index numbers of wholesale price in India today. The rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 1.48% (provisional) for the month of October, 2020 (over October, 2019), as compared to 0.00 % during the corresponding month of the previous year. With this rise, the WPI-based inflation rate gained for the third straight month to hit an eight-month high.

The index for Primary Articles group increased by 1.40% to 152.4 (provisional) in October, 2020 from 150.3 (provisional) for the month of September, 2020.

The index for Fuel And Power group increased by (0.11%) to 91.1 (provisional) in October, 2020 from 91.0 (provisional) for the month of September, 2020.

The index for Manufactured Products group increased by (0.42%) to 120.3 (provisional) in October, 2020 from 119.8 (provisional) for the month of September, 2020.

The WPI Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have increased from 157.6 in September, 2020 to 159.3 in October, 2020. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 6.92% in September, 2020 to 5.78% in October, 2020.

