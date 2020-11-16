India COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves To 93.27%

India has continued the unbroken trend of the daily new recoveries outpacing the daily new additions for the 44th day. 43,851 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours against just 30,548 newly detected cases. This translates to a net reduction of 13,303 in the Active Caseload which now stands at 4,65,478. Daily new cases numbering 30,548 is a historic low that assumes significance given many countries in Europe and America are experiencing a continuous steep rise in daily new cases. The Government's efforts to continue to maintain high levels of comprehensive testing have resulted in bringing down the net positivity to sustained low levels. The Recovery Rate has improved to 93.27% today. The total recovered cases stand at 82,49,579. 78.59% of the recovered cases reported in the last 24 hours are from ten States/UTs. Delhi saw the greatest number of recoveries as 7,606 confirmed cases recovered. Kerala registered 6,684 daily recoveries while West Bengal followed by reporting 4,480 new recoveries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)