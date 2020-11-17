India Records Less Than 50K Daily New COVID-19 Cases For Ten Successive Days

-
India has been recording around 30,000 daily new cases for the last two consecutive days. 29,163 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The country has also seen less than 50,000 daily new cases being registered continuously for the past ten days. While this signifies the wide adoption of COVID appropriate behaviour among the population, it also assumes significance in view of the high number of daily cases being continuously reported in many countries in Europe and the Americas. The trend of new daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases continues with 40,791 cases recovering in the last 24 hours against just 29,163 newly detected cases.
The Government continues to maintain a high level of countrywide testing. Total tests stand at 12,65,42,907 today. This has led to bringing down the cumulative positivity to 7.01%. The Active Caseload which has now stands at 4,53,401 comprises just 5.11% of all cumulative cases. The total recovered cases stand at 82,90,370. With this, the Recovery Rate has improved to 93.42% today. 72.87% of the recovered cases reported in the last 24 hours are from ten States/UTs.
