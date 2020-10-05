India Crosses A Significant Milestone As Active Cases Continue To Be Less Than 10 Lakh For Two Unbroken Weeks

India has crossed a landmark milestone. The active cases has been maintained the below the 10 lakh mark for 14 days unabated. For two straight weeks today, the active cases are less than 1 million (10 lakhs).The Centre-led strategies of TEST TRACK TRACE TREAT TECHNOILOGY have been followed by the State/UT governments, as part of the Whole of Government approach. Early identification of the cases through aggressive and accessible countrywide testing combined with other measures such as prompt and efficient tracking and tracing of the contacts have borne results. The Centre has issued the Standard Treatment Protocol which has ensured a standardised standard of treatment and cure across various hospitals and health facilities, public and private. 76,737 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 74,442. The new recoveries have exceeded the new cases in the recent days.

India's total recoveries stands at 55,86,703 today. The higher number of single day recoveries has resulted in sustained increase in the national recovery rate, currently pegged at 84.34%. 75% of new recovered cases are recorded in 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra alone has contributed more than 15,000 to the new recovered cases followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with more than 7,000 cases each. The active cases in India are 9,34,427. As on date, the active cases contribute only 14.11% to the positive caseload of the country. This is following a progressively downward trend. A total of 74,442 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. 78% of the new cases are concentrated in ten States/UT. Maharashtra has reported more than 12,000 of the new cases. Karnataka contributed more than 10,000. 903 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. 82% of new fatalities are reported from 10 States and UTs. 36% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 326 deaths followed by Karnataka with 67 deaths.

