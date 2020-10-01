Manufacturing PMI Surges To Seven Year High In September

India's manufacturing sector gained further momentum in September, as seen in the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from HIS Markit. The PMI for September rose to 56.8, against 52 in August.

This reading is the highest since January 2012. The health of the manufacturing sector showed improvement with accelerated increases in new orders and production, said IHS Markit. The expansions in export sales and input stocks as well as an improvement in business confidence boosted the sector.

