Manufacturing PMI Surges To Seven Year High In September

-
ALSO READ
Indian production growth eases amid export decline in March: IHS Markit
India Manufacturing PMI Plunges Sharply Into Contraction Zone
Manufacturing PMI signals growth for first time in five Months: IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI
India's Manufacturing Sector Moves Towards Stabilisation
India Manufacturing Purchasing Manufacturing Index Sees Mild Rise On Month
-
India's manufacturing sector gained further momentum in September, as seen in the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from HIS Markit. The PMI for September rose to 56.8, against 52 in August.
This reading is the highest since January 2012. The health of the manufacturing sector showed improvement with accelerated increases in new orders and production, said IHS Markit. The expansions in export sales and input stocks as well as an improvement in business confidence boosted the sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU