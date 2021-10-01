India Factory Orders Rise To 53.7 In September

The recovery of the Indian manufacturing industry was extended to September, as companies benefited from strengthening demand conditions amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. With sales rising at a stronger rate, firms scaled up production and purchased additional inputs. There was also a faster upturn in international sales and an improvement in business confidence. Price pressures, which receded in each of the prior two months, intensified in September due to lingering shortages of raw materials as well as higher fuel and transportation costs. Rising from 52.3 in August to 53.7 in September, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index highlighted a stronger expansion in overall business conditions across the sector. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2021/22, the PMI averaged 53.8, a sizeable improvement from 51.5 in the opening quarter. Consumer goods was the brightest spot in September, posting the highest PMI reading of the three monitored market groups amid substantial accelerations in growth of new orders and output.
