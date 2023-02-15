India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 273.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 207.14% to Rs 11.61 crore

Net profit of India Finsec rose 273.08% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 207.14% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.613.7866.5871.692.511.061.470.840.970.26

