HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 31.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Max Heights Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 86.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.44% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net profit of Max Heights Infrastructure declined 86.03% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.44% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.372.38 -42 OPM %16.0631.93 -PBDT0.211.28 -84 PBT0.181.25 -86 NP0.191.36 -86

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

