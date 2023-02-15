Max Heights Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 86.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.44% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net profit of Max Heights Infrastructure declined 86.03% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.44% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.372.3816.0631.930.211.280.181.250.191.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)