FM Advices NIIF To Explore Opportunities Under NIP, PM GatiShakti

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to explore opportunities under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), PM GatiShakti and National Infrastructure Corridor, which include a big pool of investible greenfield and brownfield investment projects. The NIIF's investment should try and crowd in commercial capital into those opportunities, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Sitharaman while chairing the 5th meeting of the Governing Council (GC) said, the two infrastructure non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), where NIIF has majority stakes, have increased their combined loan book from Rs 4,200 crore to Rs 26,000 crore in three years without experiencing any non-performing loans (NPLs) till date.

