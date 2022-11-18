FM Advices NIIF To Explore Opportunities Under NIP, PM GatiShakti

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to explore opportunities under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), PM GatiShakti and National Infrastructure Corridor, which include a big pool of investible greenfield and brownfield investment projects. The NIIF's investment should try and crowd in commercial capital into those opportunities, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Sitharaman while chairing the 5th meeting of the Governing Council (GC) said, the two infrastructure non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), where NIIF has majority stakes, have increased their combined loan book from Rs 4,200 crore to Rs 26,000 crore in three years without experiencing any non-performing loans (NPLs) till date.
