India Developing At Rapid Pace Says Minister of State For Finance

Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State for Finance, Government of India yesterday said that the success of any developed or developing country depends on the quality of education, which is the core of everything. Addressing the '8th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards- 2022', Karad said that technology also plays a critical role in the overall development of the country. He further urged the institutions to provide not just education but education which involves ethics, morals, and a spirit of helping the people as well. Karad also emphasized that education combined with technology, sincerity, hard work and discipline will lead everyone to greater heights.

There are different opportunities to develop not just educational institutes but individuals as well. India with a large population is developing at rapid pace and is the fifth largest economy of the world, he noted. Highlighting the importance of technology, the Minister stated that the government adopted technology in various schemes to introduce JAM (J-Jan Dhan account; A- Aadhar card; M- mobile) and because of the integration of JAM, the money is directly transferred into the beneficiary account.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)