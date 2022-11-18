Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers says there is more than adequate availability of fertilizers

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has stated that there have been some media reports claiming shortage of fertilizers in Trichy, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. Such reports are beyond the facts. It is clarified that there is more than adequate availability of fertilizers in the country to meet the needs of Rabi season. Government of India is sending fertilizers as per need to all states, and it is the responsibility of respective state governments to ensure availability within the states through proper intra-district &inter-district distribution.

All India requirement projected for urea during Rabi 2022-23 is 180.18 LMT. The pro rata requirement up to 16.11.2022 is 57.40 LMT against which DoF has ensured an availability of 92.54 LMT. During this period, sales of urea have been 38.43 LMT. Further, there is a closing stock of 54.11 LMT lying with the states. In addition to this there is an available stock of 1.05 LMT at the Urea Plants and 5.03 LMT at ports so as to meet the demand of Urea.

All India requirement projected for DAP during Rabi 2022-23 is 55.38 LMT. The pro rata requirement up to 16.11.2022 is 26.98 LMT against which DoF has ensured an availability of 36.90 LMT. During this period, sales of DAP have been 24.57 LMT. Further, there is a closing stock of 12.33 LMT lying with the states. In addition to this there is an available stock of 0.51 LMT at the DAP Plants and 4.51 LMT at ports so as to meet the demand of DAP.

