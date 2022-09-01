India GDP Expands 13.5% In Q1 FY23

India's economy grew by 13.5 per cent in the April-June period this fiscal -- the fastest in the last four quarters -- on account of better performance by the agriculture and services sectors, official data showed on Wednesday. India remained the fastest growing major economy as China registered economic growth of 0.4 per cent in the April-June 2022 quarter. The Indian economy grew by 20.1 per cent in April-June 2021-22, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). The gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 8.4 per cent in July-September 2021, 5.4 per cent in October-December 2021 and 4.1 per cent in January-March 2022. The first quarter growth at 13.5 per cent is less than the RBI's projection of 16.2 per cent released earlier this month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)