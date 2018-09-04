India Grid Trust allots NCDs and completes investment in Patran Transmission Company

-
On 31 August 2018India Grid Trust announced that Sterlite Investment Managers acting in the capacity of Investment Manager of India Grid Trust has
1. Alloted 2,500 rated, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs.10 lakhs each aggregating to Rs. 250 crore
2. Completed investment in Patran Transmission Company as per definitive agreements executed on 19 February 2018 with Techno Group.
Further, CRISIL has assigned its 'CRISIL AAA/Stable' rating to the non- convertible debenture (NCD) of India Grid Trust, while reaffirming the rating on the bank facility at 'CRISIL AAA/Stable'. CRISIL has also reaffirmed its corporate credit rating as 'CCR AAA/Stable' rating.
