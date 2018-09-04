JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Celebrity Fashions approves allotment of 21.91 lakh shares on conversion of warrants

Market drifts lower in volatile early trade
Business Standard

India Grid Trust allots NCDs and completes investment in Patran Transmission Company

Capital Market 

On 31 August 2018

India Grid Trust announced that Sterlite Investment Managers acting in the capacity of Investment Manager of India Grid Trust has

1. Alloted 2,500 rated, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs.10 lakhs each aggregating to Rs. 250 crore

2. Completed investment in Patran Transmission Company as per definitive agreements executed on 19 February 2018 with Techno Group.

Further, CRISIL has assigned its 'CRISIL AAA/Stable' rating to the non- convertible debenture (NCD) of India Grid Trust, while reaffirming the rating on the bank facility at 'CRISIL AAA/Stable'. CRISIL has also reaffirmed its corporate credit rating as 'CCR AAA/Stable' rating.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 09:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements