L&T Technology Services earns Deere & Company's highest supplier rating

L&T Technology Services has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2017 in the Achieving Excellence Program.

The Partner-level status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating.

L&T Technology Services was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and services of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. Company employees accepted the recognition during formal ceremonies held in January 2018 in Moline, IL.

L&T Technology Services is a supplier of Engineering Solutions to John Deere's operations in and Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence Program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness.

