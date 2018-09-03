JUST IN
Dynacons Systems & Solutions bags contract worth Rs 58 crore
Choice International signs deal to acquire broking business of NG Rathi Group

Choice International announced that Choice Equity Broking and Choice Merchandise Broking, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the company engaged in business of equity and commodity broking, herein referred to as 'Choice Broking' has entered into the agreement with Pune based broking house namely, NG Rathi Investrades and NG Commodities herein referred to as 'NG Rathi' Group for acquisition of their Stock Broking business along with their Depository Participant ( DP) Business.

The acquisition of Retail Broking Business of "NG Rathi" group brings in over 11,000 clientele base into "Choice Broking" and additionally brings in a network of its two branches.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 16:31 IST

