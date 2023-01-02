India Manufacturing PMI Rises To Over 2-Year High In December

India manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 57.8 in December from 55.7 in November, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Further, this was the highest PMI score since October 2020. Manufacturing sector ended 2022 on a strong note as activity expanded at the fastest rate in more than two years in December amid an acceleration of growth in output and demand. In December, sales growth strengthened due to a resilient demand, with the rate of growth reaching its quickest level since February 2021. At the same time, new export orders grew at the slowest pace in five months as companies struggled to secure new work from key export markets.

