India Needs To Leverages Its Intrinsic Strength In Mineral Resources

Pralhad Joshi, Minister for Mines, Coal & Parliamentary Affairs, has said that government has introduced industry-friendly and productive reforms in order to bring competitiveness and transparency in the mining sector. Addressing webinar on 'Indian Mining Industry: Contribution Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat', organized by FICCI, Joshi said that it is time that India leverages its intrinsic strength in mineral resources and capitalizes on the potential to facilitate India's growth towards becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat and a US$ 5 Trillion Economy.

He further said that to facilitate this ambitious target, concerted efforts need to be taken by both the government and the industry stakeholders. Joshi highlighted that the ministry has introduced Seamless Composite Exploration-cum-Mining-cum-Production. He said that such proactive measures would go a long way in enhancing the sector's contribution to the Indian GDP and reduce import dependency.

