India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 40.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 156.19 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 40.81% to Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 156.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.156.19148.047.868.7218.5415.1514.8611.8713.569.63

