JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 74.30% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 40.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 156.19 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 40.81% to Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 156.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales156.19148.04 6 OPM %7.868.72 -PBDT18.5415.15 22 PBT14.8611.87 25 NP13.569.63 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU