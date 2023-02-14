India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 40.81% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 156.19 croreNet profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 40.81% to Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 156.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales156.19148.04 6 OPM %7.868.72 -PBDT18.5415.15 22 PBT14.8611.87 25 NP13.569.63 41
