Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit declines 21.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.67% to Rs 93.95 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest declined 21.72% to Rs 19.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.67% to Rs 93.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales93.9571.35 32 OPM %91.1591.46 -PBDT25.3333.91 -25 PBT25.2733.91 -25 NP19.5024.91 -22

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:37 IST

