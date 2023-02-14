Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit declines 21.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.67% to Rs 93.95 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest declined 21.72% to Rs 19.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.67% to Rs 93.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.93.9571.3591.1591.4625.3333.9125.2733.9119.5024.91

