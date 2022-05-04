India Reaffirms Firm Commitment Towards Improving Ease Of Doing Business In India

Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Shri Anurag Jain chaired a round table of German Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Berlin today and shared his thoughts on sustainable growth, startups, digitalization and green technology. Jain is a part of the official delegation accompanying Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on his tour to Germany.
German SMEs shared their future plans for investment in India. The Secretary reaffirmed Government of India's firm commitment towards improving ease of doing business in India. Jain also met Markus Jerger, Chairman, BVMW(German Association for Small and Medium Enterprises) and discussed opportunities for greater investment and cooperation in the MSME sector between India and Germany in the fields of Food processing, Textiles, Manufacturing, AI, Technology, Hydrogen and Green Energy, Sustainability, Digitalization among others.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU