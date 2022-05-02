GST Revenue collection for April 2022 at Rs 1.68 lakh crore

For the first time gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of April, 2022 was Rs 1,67,540 crore, which is higher by 18% as compared to Rs 1,42,095 crore recorded in March 2022.

The revenues for the month of April 2022 are 20% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year, Finance Ministry said.

Of the total GST collected, CGST was Rs 33,159 crore, SGST was Rs 41,793 crore, IGST was Rs 81,939 crore and cess was Rs 10,649 crore.

The government has settled Rs 33,423 crore to CGST and Rs 26,962 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of April 2022 after regular settlement was Rs 66,582 crore for CGST and Rs 68,755 crore for the SGST.

During April 2022, 1.06 crore GST returns in GSTR-3B were filed, of which 97 lakh pertained to the month of March 2022, as compared to total 92 lakh returns filed during April 2021. Similarly, during April 2022, 1.05 crore statements of invoices issued in GSTR-1 were filed.

Till end of the month, the filing percentage for GSTR-3B in April 2022 was 84.7% as compared to 78.3% in April 2021 and the filing percentage for GSTR-1 in April 2022 was 83.11% as compared to 73.9% in April 2021.

"This shows clear improvement in the compliance behaviour, which has been a result of various measures taken by the tax administration to nudge taxpayers to file returns timely, to making compliance easier and smoother and strict enforcement action taken against errant taxpayers identified based on data analytics and artificial intelligence, Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

