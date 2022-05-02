Manufacturing Sector Marks Strong Start To Fiscal 2022-23

-
-
India's manufacturing industry enjoyed a strong start to fiscal year 2022/23, posting marked and accelerated expansions in new orders and production. International sales grew solidly, following a contraction in March. Inflationary pressures meanwhile intensified, owing to rising commodity prices, the Russia-Ukraine war and greater transportation costs. Input prices increased at the fastest pace in five months, while output charge inflation hit a 12-month high.
Rising from 54.0 in March to 54.7 in April, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) highlighted a solid and faster improvement in operating conditions across the sector. Growth gathered momentum in the intermediate and capital goods segments, but there was a slowdown at consumer goods makers. The retreat of COVID-19 restrictions continued to support demand, according to survey participants. The rate of new order growth was marked, above trend and faster than that seen in March.
