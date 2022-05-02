India's Pharma exports grow by 103% In 8 Years

Indian pharma exports witnessed a growth of 103% since 2013-14, from Rs. 90, 415 Crores in 2013-14 to Rs. 1,83,422 Crores in 2021-22. The exports achieved in 2021-22 is the Pharma Sector' best export performance ever. It is a remarkable growth with exports growing by almost USD 10 billion in 8 years. Highlighting the achievement in a tweet, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal said that Under the active leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi India has been serving as the 'pharmacy of the world'. Building on the outstanding performance in the previous FY 2020-21, Indian pharma exports once again registered a healthy performance in 2021-22. The pharma exports in 2021-22 sustained a positive growth despite the global trade disruptions and drop in demand for COVID related medicines. The trade balance continues to be in India's favour, with a surplus of USD 15175.81 Million.

