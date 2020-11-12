India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Dips Well Under 5 Lakh

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated today that for the successive fifth day, new cases reported in the last 24 hours did not cross the 50,000 mark. 47,905 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The trend of daily new recoveries outnumbering daily new cases continues for the 40th Day with 52,718 new recoveries registered in the last 24 hours. This trend has continued to compress the active caseload of India which is presently 4.98 lakhs. With a contribution of only 5.63% of India's total positive cases, India's active caseload stands at 4,89,294, well below the 5 lakh mark. The Recovery Rate has also been boosted with the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases.

It presently stands at 92.89%. Total Recoveries today are 80,66,501. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has steadily widened to75,77,207. A total of 78% of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 9,164 newly recovered cases. 7,264 people recovered in Delhi followed closely by Kerala which reported 7,252 new recoveries.

