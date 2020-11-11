India's Passenger Car Sales Up 9.68% On Year In October

According to latest data released by the Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three-wheelers, Two-wheelers and Quadricycle in the month of October'20 was 2,830,153 units, as against 2,086,479 units in October'19, witnessing a growth of 35.64%. The total exports of Two-wheelers grew by 25.64% in October'20, as compared to October'19. Total exports of Passenger Vehicles & Three-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 19.18% & 5.31% respectively in October'20, as compared to October'19. Sales of Two-wheelers grew by 16.88% in October'20, as compared to October'19.

Sales of Passenger Vehicles witnessed an increase of 14.19% in October'20, as compared to October'19. Sales of Vans grew by 29.24% in October'20, as compared to October'19. Sales of Utility Vehicles increased by 20.45% in October'20, as compared to October'19. A growth of 9.68% has been registered in the sales of Passenger Cars in October'20, as compared to October'19. However, three-wheelers saw a dip in sales by 60.91% in October'20, as compared to October'19

