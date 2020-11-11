India's Passenger Car Sales Up 9.68% On Year In October

According to latest data released by the Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three-wheelers, Two-wheelers and Quadricycle in the month of October'20 was 2,830,153 units, as against 2,086,479 units in October'19, witnessing a growth of 35.64%. The total exports of Two-wheelers grew by 25.64% in October'20, as compared to October'19. Total exports of Passenger Vehicles & Three-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 19.18% & 5.31% respectively in October'20, as compared to October'19. Sales of Two-wheelers grew by 16.88% in October'20, as compared to October'19.
Sales of Passenger Vehicles witnessed an increase of 14.19% in October'20, as compared to October'19. Sales of Vans grew by 29.24% in October'20, as compared to October'19. Sales of Utility Vehicles increased by 20.45% in October'20, as compared to October'19. A growth of 9.68% has been registered in the sales of Passenger Cars in October'20, as compared to October'19. However, three-wheelers saw a dip in sales by 60.91% in October'20, as compared to October'19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU