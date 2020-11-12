Reserve Money Grows By 7.60% This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.70% on week to stand at Rs 27.33 lakh crore as on November 6th 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose by 0.50% on the week to Rs 32.59 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 20.3% on a year ago basis compared to 12.30% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by 11.70% so far while the reserve money has increased by 7.60%.

