India's Covid-19 Recoveries Hit Above 4 Lakh In Single Day

India has recorded daily recoveries of more than 4 lakh COVID patients in a single day for the first time. A total of 4,22,436 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Average Daily Recovery of more than 3,55,944 cases has been recorded in the last 14 days. The graph below depicts the Daily Recoveries in the last 14 days.

A total of 2,63,533 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. The daily new COVID cases being registered in India are now less than 3 Lakhs consecutively for the second day. A net decline of 1,63,232 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. India's daily new cases trajectory and recovered cases is depicted below since 13th March 2021.

