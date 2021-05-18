GOI Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For A Notified Amount Of Rs 32,000 crore

The government of India (GoI) has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) 5.63% Government Security, 2026 for a notified amount of 11,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) GoI Floating Rate Bonds, 2033 for a notified amount of 4,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (iii) 6.64% Government Security, 2035 for a notified amount of 10,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction and (iv) 6.67% Government Security, 2050 for a notified amount of 7,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to 8,000 crore against the above Security/Securities. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India on May 21, 2021 (Friday) using multiple price method. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the Securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

